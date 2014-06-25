A 4-Year-Old Girl Foiled Her Babysitter's Alleged Burglary Plot

A four-year-old girl helped police solve a burglary at her home allegedly staged by her babysitter, who told police two armed black men had broken in and forced her to leave with the three children she was watching, ABC News reports.

“They told us to get out of the house cause they wanted to steal stuff,” four-year-old Abby told F0x 13. “The bad guys stole my kitty bank, they stole my iPod.”

The 17-year-old babysitter told police two black men had broken into the home in Ferndale, Washington, one of whom looked like a next-door neighbour, according to WPIX-TV.

But that story fell apart when Abby told police her side of the story.

“She described the suspects as having peach-coloured skin as opposed to having dark-coloured skin,” Sheriff Bill Elfo told ABC News.

Here’s more from ABC:

The babysitter eventually admitted to police she was involved in the thefts. She concocted the story after letting two men, including her 16-year-old boyfriend, into the house to steal about $US1,500 worth of the family’s belongings, including laptops, game system components and a piggy bank, according to a police report.

The babysitter and her two alleged accomplices were arrested on charges of theft and robbery, according to Fox 13. The family’s belongings were retrieved, Abby told Fox 13, “because of me being the superhero.”

Here’s video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.