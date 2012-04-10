TODD WOOD: The US Is Not Far From This Whole New Kind Of Threat

Todd Wood is the author of Currency, a fictional thriller about the intersection of economic and geopolitical threats.



After careers as a Special Ops helicopter pilot and an emerging markets fixed income sales trader, Wood believes that such combined threats to the sustainability of the United States as an economic and political power are very real.

He sits down with Business Insider to talk about just how real such threats are.

Produced by Daniel Goodman, Robert Libetti, Kamelia Angelova

