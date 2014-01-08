Maryland Man Allegedly Found With Huge Cache Of Bombs, Booby Traps, And Guns

A 28-year-old Maryland man is being held on numerous charges after police allegedly found working bombs and bomb-making materials inside his home, NBC News reports.

Todd Dwight Wheeler, Jr. of Glen Burnie was arrested on New Year’s Day after a relative alerted authorities that he may have been suicidal, NBC reported.

Baltimore Sun has more:

Along with chemicals, fuses, guns and bomb-making materials, police say Todd Dwight Wheeler Jr. had how-to manuals in his Glen Burnie home with titles such as “Boobytraps,” “Deadly Brew,” “Highly Explosive Pyrotechnic Compositions” and “The Poor Man’s James Bond.” Anne Arundel County police and fire officials said Tuesday that they still don’t know why Wheeler, 28, was allegedly making bombs in his house on Edgerly Road. But they believe responders averted a potential disaster when they seized more than 100 pounds of chemicals and bomb-making materials and arrested him.

“The potential damage to any of the homes in the vicinity the residence would have been extensive if any of the devices would have detonated,” an Anne Arundel County fire department spokesperson told NBC, which noted the bombs had a blast radius of more than 150 feet.

Among the treasure trove uncovered were bombs that were complete, 100+ pounds of chemicals that could be used in other bombs, detonators, bomb instruction manuals, rifles, and other guns and knives.

Wheeler has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29 in Annapolis District Court, according to Baltimore Sun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.