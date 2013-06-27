Fox Contributor Todd Starnes Goes On Unhinged Twitter Meltdown After The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Rulings

Fox contributor Todd Starnes had a strong reaction to the Supreme Court’s rulings on the defence of Marriage Act and California’s Proposition 8, melting down in a series of tweets in which he said that the Supreme Court “overrule[d] God.”



Needless to say, it rankled some feathers.

Here are his tweets, in part:

Christians answer to a Higher Court. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

Supreme Court overrules God. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

Won’t be long before they outlaw the Bible as hate speech. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

As for me and my house – we follow God’s law. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

How long before federal agents haul pastors out of the pulpit? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

Southern Baptist Convention’s EC president Frank Page tells me: “If I’m told I have to marry same sex couples I will refuse.” — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 26, 2013

