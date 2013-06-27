Fox Contributor Todd Starnes Goes On Unhinged Twitter Meltdown After The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Rulings

Brett LoGiurato

Fox contributor Todd Starnes had a strong reaction to the Supreme Court’s rulings on the defence of Marriage Act and California’s Proposition 8, melting down in a series of tweets in which he said that the Supreme Court “overrule[d] God.” 

Needless to say, it rankled some feathers.

Here are his tweets, in part:

