Todd Palin Says Joe McGinniss' New Book Is Full Of 'Disgusting Lies'

The allegations against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin just keep getting wilder. On Wednesday, The Blaze covered “The Rogue,” the shocking, new anti-Palin book that makes some pretty outlandish charges.Aside from claiming that the former Alaska governor has snorted cocaine and used marijuana, the book’s author, Joe McGinniss, goes on to write that she has had scandalous affairs. With press for the book beginning to come in a steady stream, Todd Palin (Alaska’s former “First Dude”) isn’t taking the punches sitting down.



In a statement to reporters, Mr. Palin said the book is filled with “disgusting lies, innuendo, and smears.” As for its author, he had plenty more to divulge.

“This is a man who has been relentlessly stalking my family to the point of moving in right next door to us to harass us and spy on us to satisfy his creepy obsession with my wife,” he said. “Even The New York Times called this book ‘dated, petty,’ and that it ‘chases caustic, unsubstantiated gossip.'”

In citing the Times, Mr. Palin was likely trying to make the point that the newspaper, which is regarded by many conservatives as being left-of-centre, took a sceptical stand on the book. In her article, Times reviewer Janet Maslin writes:

Although most of “The Rogue” is dated, petty and easily available to anyone with Internet access, Mr. McGinniss used his time in Alaska to chase caustic, unsubstantiated gossip about the Palins, often from unnamed sources like “one resident” and “a friend.”

Mr. McGinniss’s most quotable, inflammatory lines call Ms. Palin a clown, a nitwit, a rabid wolf and a lap dancer — and those aren’t the parts that assail her as a wife and parent. There is one area, and only one, in which “The Rogue” is dead-on. Mr. McGinniss knows how publicity works.

Certainly not a favourable take on McGinniss’ work. Although it should be noted that the title of the review piece is, “Sarah Palin Could See This Guy From Her House.” Clearly, this was penned in an effort to play on the 2008 campaign hoopla over Palin’s statement that Russia can be seen from Alaska lands (a true statement, in fact).

The book will be released on September 20, just days away from the time during which Palin may announce a run for the American presidency. A plotted timing on behalf of McGinniss? It’s likely.

