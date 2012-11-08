The Philadelphia Eagles Suffer A Major Injury That Could End Their Season For Good

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Todd Herremans is probably done for the year after hurting his foot on Monday Night Football, CSN Philly reports.If it’s true, Herremans will be the third Philly offensive lineman to suffer a season-ending injury. Starting left tackle Jason Peters got hurt before the season, and starting centre Jason Kelce got hurt in Week One.



Starting guard Danny Watkins has also missed the past two games.

Herremans has been the team’s most consistent and versatile lineman over the last few years, and was the lone bright spot on an otherwise dismal o-line this year.

The Eagles currently have the 25th-ranked line in football. They’re giving up the most QB hits by far, and the fourth-most sacks.

For all the criticism directed at Michael Vick, Philly can’t do a thing until they sort out of the offensive line — 80% of which is now different than it was coming into the year.

At 3-5 in the NFC East, Philly is teetering on the edge here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.