3 Doors Down Band Member Arrested for Vehicular Homicide After Fatal Crash

Cops found prescription pills in Harrell’s sock as he was being booked into jail.

3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell was arrested on Friday and charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Nashville.



The 41-year-old musician’s Cadillac allegedly “struck a Ford pickup truck, causing it to hit a guard rail, crash down an embankment and flip, throwing driver Paul Howard Shoulders from the vehicle,” reports GossipCop.

Shoulders, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after Harrell failed field sobriety tests and admitted to cops that he’d been drinking hard cider and taking prescription pills.

As Harrell was being booked into jail, law enforcement officials found a plastic bag concealed in his sock that contained eight Xanax pills, 24 Oxycodone pills and four Oxymorphone pills.

Harrell has been charged with vehicular homicide, bringing controlled substances into jail, and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Howard Shoulders, Jr. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time,” said a statement released on the 3 Doors Down website.

The band has a greatest hits tour planned for Europe and the U.S. this summer.

