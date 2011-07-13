Check Out The Connecticut House A Hedge Fund Analyst Just Bought

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia

Todd Halky, an analyst at Balyasny Asset Management, a Chicago-based hedge fund, just purchased this house in Westport, Conn, according to Blockshopper.Halky has worked in the NYC office of Balyasny since 2005. Before that, he was at Sandler O’Neill, where he was named an “All Star Analyst” by the WSJ in 2001 and 2003. Before Sandler O’Neill, he was at Lehman Brothers and Capital One.



Halky and his wife paid $2.275 million for the 6,000 square foot property. The previous owners bought the place back in 2008 for $2.9 million.

The five bedroom house was built in 1993 and features a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and almost 10 acres of land.

