Here Are The Stocks That Buffett's Heir Apparent Is Invested In Right Now

Here’s what Todd Combs, Buffett’s newly named heir apparent, is invested in right now, according to his latest SEC filing.



For more on Combs’ hiring, see here.

In order from the biggest down:

1. US Bancorp – $22.8 million

2. Mastercard Inc – $20.35 million

3. State Street Corp – $18.97 million

4. Western Union – $18.25 million

5. CME Grouo – $14.36 million

6. Renaissance RE – $14.35 million

7. Pennymac MTG – $12.97 million

8. Chubb Corp – $12.73 million

9. Starwood – $12.54 million

10. Annaly Capital – $12.25 million

11. CIT Group – $12.09 million

12. Progressive Corp – $11.48 million

13. JPMorgan – $11.2 million

14. Goldman Sachs – $10.72 million

15. Charles Schwab – $10.13 million

16. Broadridge Financial – $9.72 million

17. Aercap Holdings – $9.53 million

18. MB Financial – $9.38 million

19. Gensworth Financial – $8 million

20. United America Indemnity – $5.26 million

21. Blackrock – $5.12 million

22. Leucadia National – $4.98 million

23. Hartford Financial – $4.52 million

24. Chatham Lodging – $1.9 million

25. Wells Fargo – $1.86 million

