Meg Whitman Has Removed Todd Bradley From HP's $13 Billion PC/Printer Group And Sent Him To China

HP’s Todd Bradley

Last month, HP reported that its PC revenues nosedived 20%, so maybe it’s not so shocking that today Meg Whitman made some changes at the top.



Todd Bradley has stepped down from his role in leading HP’s biggest unit, the $13 billion Personal Systems and Printing unit. He’s taking on a new job title: executive vice president of Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Bradley is credited with turning HP’s PC business into the success it was before the whole PC industry started to implode. Under his command, HP became the biggest PC vendor in the world, pushing Dell and Lenovo out of the way.

Unfortunately, HP’s PC business was also fraught with missteps, like missing the entire tablet and mobile device revolution thanks to the botched $1.2 billion acquisition of Palm.

Also interesting: Bradley’s change in roles comes after he was named on the list of potential candidates to become CEO of Dell, should activist investor Carl Icahn win his bid to prevent Michael Dell from taking Dell private.

With Bradley’s new title, he is being tasked with building new partnerships in China. Dion Weisler, the man previously running China/Asia has been promoted to fill Bradley’s old job, running the global unit. Weisler came to HP from Lenovo and was an exec at Acer before that.

Bradley could still regain his shining-star status if he succeeds at this new role. The best chance any PC industry player has to regain some luster is to capture a chunk of Asia’s enormous growth potential. Nearly half of China’s enormous population still isn’t on on the Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.