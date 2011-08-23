Top HP Exec Todd Bradley Is Scrambling To Leave The Company

HP executive vice president Todd Bradley is looking to leave for a CEO role elsewhere, Jonathan Geller at BGR reports.



Bradley oversees the Personal Systems Group, which is home to the PC and mobile business. HP is splitting that off, so it makes some sense he wants to leave. (But, if Bradley really wants to be a CEO, couldn’t he convince HP’s bosses to spin out the PC group into an individual company, which he leads?)

A source tells Geller that Bradley is “interviewing for every CEO job he can.”

Bradley is pretty well regarded executive, but Geller says his personal demands from companies are “somewhat excessive,” so he’s having a hard time finding work.

Bradley has reportedly been looking for a CEO position for a few months now, so his jump might not have anything to do with the PC business being spun out. If we had to guess, it’s because he was passed up as CEO of HP in favour of Leo Apotheker.

