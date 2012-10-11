Claire McCaskill's New Rape Victim Ads Are Totally Devastating For Todd Akin

Missouri’s Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill unveiled a devastating new ad campaign Wednesday, featuring sexual assault survivors slamming McCaskill’s Republican challenger Todd Akin over his “legitimate rape” comments.



Notably, the ads include testimonials from two women who identify as “pro-life.” Overall, the effect is powerful, and very effective.

Watch the ads below:

McCaskill’s ads come at a crucial point in the Missouri Senate race. Although the state’s seat was once considered ripe for Republican takeover, a series of women’s health-related gaffes have given McCaskill the upper-hand since August. But conservatives have rallied around Akin, and polls show him closing in on McCaskill as the race heads into the home stretch. The new ads are an attempt to infuse Akin’s gaffe with a sense of political urgency, while appealing to voters across the ideological spectrum.

Outside of Missouri, Democrats are also trying to bring Akin back into the presidential campaign news cycle, in an attempt to win back some of the female support the party lost in the wake of President Barack Obama’s debate performance last week. The Obama campaign has spent the past 24 hours hitting Mitt Romney for trying to moderate his position on abortion and reproductive rights, accusing the Republican candidate of trying “hide” his positions on women’s health issues.

Meanwhile, the left-leaning Super PAC American Bridge released a new web video this morning, which ties Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan to the embattled Missouri Senate candidate.

Watch that video below:

