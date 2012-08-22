AKIN: 'We Are Going To Continue With This Race'

Photo: ToddAkinYouTube

Missouri Rep. Todd Akin confirmed that he will stay in the Missouri U.S. Senate race on Mike Huckabee’s radio show this afternoon. “We are going to continue with this race for U.S. Senate,” he told Huckabee.



It comes as Republicans had placed increasing pressure on Akin to get out of the Missouri Senate race against Democrat Claire McCaskill after controversial comments suggesting that victims of what he called “legitimate rape” could not get pregnant.

“I misspoke one word, in one sentence, in one day,” Akin said today.

He added that the calls for him to drop out of the Senate race “does seem like a bit of an overreaction.”

Huckabee asked Akin how he expects to continue without much support, especially financially, from the Republican Party. Akin said he expects “grassroots support” to make up for it.

“We’re seeing right now a tremendous amount of support from small people. … On the other hand, there is an active and engaged grassroots movement to stand up for what the total of America is about.”

Akin also cited a poll from the firm Public Policy Polling, which showed that he still led McCaskill by a single point.

