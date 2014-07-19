TODD AKIN: Hillary Clinton Has Waged The 'Democrat War On Women'

Former Congressman Todd Akin (R-Missouri), whose 2012 campaign for Senate imploded after he made infamous remarks about “legitimate rape,” believes Hillary Clinton has much more to apologise for than he does.

“Even if I said words 10 times worse, that’s still words,” Akin said of his 2012 gaffe, maintaining “legitimate rape” is actually a “law enforcement term.”

In contrast, in a phone interview with Business Insider on Friday, Akin immediately pointed to former President Bill Clinton, who he claims is a “a credibly accused rapist,” and the former first lady, who he said waged the real “war on women” when as a lawyer she defended an accused rapist in 1975.

“The rapist had raped a 12-year-old girl and in the process he ran her reputation down,” Akin said of the incident, which drew a new round of headlines after the Washington Free Beacon recently unearthed a mid-1980s tape of Hillary Clinton discussing the case. The accused man eventually pleaded to a lesser charge, according to reports. Hillary Clinton has said that, as a defence attorney, she had an “obligation” to represent him.

“She’s laughing about it. How convenient. That’s a Democrat war on women. That should have been covered in the media. Yet me using a law enforcement term is the worst,” Akin said of Clinton’s taped comments.

Akin, who is on a media tour promoting his new book, “Firing Back,” also said he had some suspicions about President Barack Obama’s denunciation of his controversial remarks on pregnancy. At the time, Akin suggested rape victims cannot get pregnant because, “if it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try and shut that whole thing down.”

“Obama goes into one of his own press conferences and takes a question that’s obviously been planted. Says, ‘Legitimate rape — that doesn’t make sense,'” Akin told Business Insider. “Within two weeks this thing gets snowballed where I was a respectable congressman and I became the worst villain in history.”

Akin further said it was time for people to move on from his 2012 controversy.

“My attitude is that happened two years ago time to move on. But I have to understand that a lot of people never had the chance to meet me or hear from me,” he reflected. “I don’t think I did anything wrong so I’m not defensive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.