We Are Laughing Out Loud At The Ridiculous Polling Spin From The Todd Akin And Claire McCaskill Campaigns

Both the campaigns of Republican Todd Akin and Sen. Claire McCaskill engaged Thursday in some unusual poll-spinning in the Missouri Senate race that’s now drawing national attention.The latest comes from Akin, again, whose campaign is attempting to make the argument that a Rasmussen poll showing him at a 10-point disadvantage means McCaskill is the weak candidate. Akin’s campaign is also illogically asking that since Republicans are calling on Akin to step down, why aren’t Democrats doing the same for McCaskill? (Probably something to do with these comments.)



Here’s the weird statement from Akin’s campaign:

“The fact that Claire McCaskill is only polling at 48% after 72 hours of constant negative attacks on Todd Akin shows just how weak she is. If she can’t break 50 per cent after a week like this, Democrats should ask Claire to step down. Todd is in this race to win; we will close this gap and win in November with the support of the grassroots in Missouri and across America.”

McCaskill, meanwhile, is taking the unusual stance that the Rasmussen poll is not actually good news for her. She said the poll is “sneaky stuff,” in a tweet, likely referring to the notion that Rasmussen is a conservative-leaning polling outlet. She probably thinks it is skewing the results to further Republican calls for Akin to drop out to get a better candidate.

