WATCH: Todd Akin Says Abortion Is More 'Un-American' Than Slavery

Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin is at the centre of a political firestorm today over remarks he made Sunday suggesting that victims of what he called “legitimate rape” are less likely to get pregnant.



It wasn’t Akin’s first controversial statement regarding abortion, though.

On January 22, 2008, Todd Akin addressed the House of Representatives with a long speech condemning abortion.

In his speech, he drew comparisons between abortion and slavery — even going so far as to suggest that abortion is fundamentally more “un-American” than slavery.

“We have one of the most polarising issues that has confronted our nation since the days of slavery. And yet, just as slavery is fundamentally un-American, so even moreso, anything that violates the most fundamental right — the right to life — is contrary to everything that Americans have stood for and fought for.”

Akin goes on to say that “we have terrorists in our own culture called ‘abortionists,'” and that abortionists are “heartless doctors.”

Watch the speech below:

