Today's Young Women Aren't Nearly As Promiscuous As We're Led To Believe

Photo: Jojo Whilden/ HBO

It turns out that millennial women aren’t all broke, unemployed or willing to sleep with anyone.In fact, they’re largely monogamous and tend to hold day jobs, according to The Researchist, a market data arm of Group SJR.



Depictions of young women as mistake-prone freeloaders, such as on HBO’s show “Girls,” are overblown, according to the report. The firm interviewed nearly 600 women aged 18 to 34.

Here are some of their interesting findings:

-45 per cent of those surveyed were financially independent, receiving no help from their parents. Only 16 per cent said they deserved help from their parents.

-The majority of women, 86 per cent, worked a day job, even if it’s not their dream job.

-38 per cent of women want to marry in the next five years.

-56 per cent believe in waiting for their “soul mate.”

-Only 9 per cent are currently dating more than one person.

-40 per cent have been monogamous for the past year.

-82 per cent practice safe sex.

-The women are much more likely to abuse pot or Ritalin than hard substances like cocaine.

“According to our research, real millennial women appear to have traits which the characters of Girls are lacking,” study authors Christine Cottrell and Katie Manderfield said. “They have clear goals and are willing to work hard to attain them.”

DON’T MISS: Porn And Video Games Are Ruining The Next Generation Of American Men >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.