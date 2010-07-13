Today's Winners And Losers On Wall Street

Tomiko Shimizu

WINNERS OF THE DAY:Tokiko Shimizu – Appointed the first female branch manager of Bank of Japan (in 128 years of existence). She will work in western Japan.



Mark Zanoli – UBS Investment Bank poached the technology banker from JPMorgan to head its Americas technology banking team.

James Simons – The retired founder of Renaissance made a conditional donation of $150 million to Stony Brook, a SUNY school. The condition: If the Legislature lets each SUNY school set its own tuition.

Michael Kushma – He was promoted to chief investment officer of global fixed income for Morgan Stanley today.

Anshu Jain and Alan Howard – Jain and Howard were named the most influential i-banker and hedge fund manager, respectively, in European markets by Financial News.

Robert Matthews – Is the new CEO of Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. He used to work for Aquiline Capital Partners and before that Citigroup.

Paolo Pelligrini – We found out that the hedge fund manager of PSQR and John Paulson’s former partner quietly became the president of the US arm of the Tony Blair Africa Governance Initiative last year.

Gregory Fleming – Fleming made news today because he’s now the sole head of Morgan Stanley Asset Management. Gorman gave him the job of revamping the asset-management division in February after losses in parts of the business during the financial crisis. Originally when Fleming arrived in February, he become Bohart’s and Trevor’s (the former co-heads of the unit) boss.

LOSERS OF THE DAY:

Stuart Bohart and Stephen Trevor – It was announced today that the former co-heads of Morgan Stanley Asset Management left after giving up leadership of MSAM in February, when Gorman brought in Gregory Fleming to bring the unit back to profit.

Sardar Biglari – the hedge fund manager of the Lion Fund said he wants to merge the fund into Biglari Holdings, the publicly traded company he runs that operates restaurant chains, like Steak n Shake. Apparently investors hate the idea because one of the conditions of the merger is that Biglari get paid 25% of the company’s book value each year – a pretty ridiculous idea because book value can be manipulated. Hedge funds are usually paid 20ish% of profits yearly.

Joe Russell – It looks embarassing that the former Citadel employee only attracted 18 investors for his new hedge fund, Bell Point. They invested a total of $83.7 million. The good news: it might be only a fraction of the full story (Bell Point apparently hasn’t really launched yet).

Alessandro Profumo – The CEO of Italy’s UniCredit publicly proposed a 20 billion euro bailout fund in the Financial Times today. Execs from the big German banks say they hate the idea.

Brett Icahn – Carl’s son was featured in a Dow Jones profile that said he’s likely to head his father’s company at some point. He said (hilariously): “Nepotism doesn’t exist at Icahn.”

Sean FitzPatrick – The disgraced former Ango Irish Bank chairman declared bankruptcy today.

Mel Martinez – The former Florida Senator and chairman of the RNC was hired by JPMorgan today. He’ll help the bank’s commercial bank expand big-time in Florida.

John Paulson – The hedge fund manager was outed for donating part of his $20 million donation to NYU to an Alan Greenspan Chair in Economics.

Non Wall Streeters also worth mentioning:

Ben Bernanke – David Stockman, the former white house budget director, lambasted Bernanke as “a maths teacher… not a central banker.” He said: “He is so caught up in his equations that I think he’s extremely dangerous—the worst Fed chairman we’ve ever had.”

Hugh Hefner – The Playboy CEO said he might take his company private. The offer would value Playboy at about $185 million.

