Today's Winners And Losers On Wall Street

WINNERS OF THE DAY:



Steven Bell – The GLC Global Macro manager talked some serious SMACK about Ray Dalio, saying he might be a meglomaniac.

Yim Fung – The CEO of the Chinese online brokerage Guotai Junan International expects an income boost when Beijing allows capital inflows from the Hong Kong arms of mainland brokerages.

Mike Latham – He got promoted at Blackrock to become head of ishares (he was previously just the head of North American iShares). The former head of ishares, Rory Tobin, left the company because his agreement to stay with the company lasted only a year.

Yozo Tachibana – The former managing director of Goldman Sachs moved to Bank of America as head of fixed income, currencies and commodities sales in Japan.

James Hance – The former Bank of America CFO and Vice Chairman joined the board of Ford.

Vikram Akula – The founder of SKS Microfinance just received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India to proceed with a planned IPO that should take place within 30 days. (SKS is the largest microlender in India (portfolio of $1B and made $5 of loans last year).

Leon Black – Apollo Global’s founder had a big feature in the NYPost today since he just registered for a $50 IPO for Apollo.

Vikram Pandit – Today he was named EuroMoney’s CEO of the year.

LOSERS OF THE DAY:

Vikram Pandit – The WSJ is stunned he was named CEO of the year today.

Sean Michael Carey – The former JPM employee who made a facebook page about wanting to punch Jamie Dimon in the balls explains why: “They sent me a letter saying, any overdrafts that are going to occur, we’ll reimburse you. But then they didn’t.” OH.

Jay Korff – The Morgan Stanley financial adviser got sued for threatening and stalking a Boston judge.

Hervé Falciani – the former HSBC employees in Switzerland who allegedly leaked a list of US tax evaders made himself look like the Robin Hood of tax evasion today.

Scott Murray and Russell Johnson – The two Sonray executives handed their passports over to the Australian government, promising not to leave the country before the reason for Sonray’s not being able to grant the $65 million in client redemptions requested of them is discovered.

Win Neuger – The head of AIGIC securities lending got singled out for his poor leadership at AIG and may be the main bad guy in an upcoming book about why AIG failed.

Non Wall Streeters also worth mentioning:

Magnus Nicolin – The new chief executive of Ansell, gloves and condoms supplier, announced a group restructure and a search for takeover opportunities.

James Keyes – The CEO of Blockbuster found out that he will keep his current pay rate and might get a bigger bonus, even though his company’s shares have been delisted from the NYSE this week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.