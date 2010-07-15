Today's Winners And Losers On Wall Street

WINNERS OF THE DAY:



Guillaume Rambourg – the star portfolio manager of hedge fund Gartmore Group resigned from the hedge fund that (momentarily) ruined his reputation.

Spencer Greenberg, Jeremy Newton, Jonathan Sturges, and Alexander

Fleiss – They were all featured in a huge WSJ story about their tiny $7 million quant fund, Rebellion Research, just because they’re barely over 20 years old. Now everyone who reads the C-section knows who they are.

Gregg Brockway – The former i-banker, now a multi-millionaire tech entreprenuer after having sold Hotwire to IAC for $650 million, just founded Tripit.

Jamie Dimon – Apparently everyone’s calling him just, “Jamie,” now. They’ve dropped the last name, like he’s Madonna.

Paul Tudor Jones – The hedge fund manager of Tudor was outed for spelling out his initials in three man-made islands off the Chesapeake Bay.

Pablo Calderini – Deutsche Bank’s head of equity proprietary trading continued the mass exodus of prop traders that are leaving DB to join hedge funds. He’s going to a hedge fund. Which one, we’re not sure.

Jeff Urwin and Kevin Willsey – They are the new co-heads of investment banking for U.S. and Canada for JPMorgan.

Jonathan Turnbull – The former head of Citigroup’s infrastructure i-banking group has been poached by Lazard to be managing director of their energy, power, and infrastructure group.

Alastair Maxwell – Goldman Sachs poached the former Morgan Stanley head of energy investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He’ll start in London in October.

All Equities Traders Looking For A New Job: Brevan Howard is hiring.

LOSERS OF THE DAY:

Spencer Greenberg, Jeremy Newton, Jonathan Sturges, and Alexander

Fleiss – They were all featured in a huge WSJ story about their tiny $7 million quant fund, Rebellion Research, just because they’re barely over 20 years old. They make the list under both winners and losers because now everyone who reads the C-section knows who they are, for better or worse.

Stefan Ortseifen – The former German CEO of IKB Deutsche Industriebank officially became the first German exec to get in trouble for his actions during the crisis.

Credit Suisse Employees Working In Germany: Their offices were searched today to find out more info about some workers possibly hiding assets in a tax evasion scheme.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.