Today's Ugly UK Economic Data

4:30 AM ET is the new 8:30 AM ET, since it’s when the world watches the slow-mo wreck of the UK economy, where every day a brand new number gets spit out around this time.



Today’s? Further proof of the inflation-deflation margin killer.

PPI input prices of 2.6% were well ahead of the 1.6% expected. Output prices were only up 0.8% (a bit higher than the 0.7% expected).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.