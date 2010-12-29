Today Is The Last Day Jenn Sterger Can File A Sexual Harassment Suit Against Brett Favre

Photo: SportsBank

Under New Jersey’s two-year statute of limitations on sexual harassment claims, today is the last day Jenn Sterger can file such a lawsuit against the New York Jets or Brett Favre.That would eliminate her strongest legal claim against Favre for sending her voicemails and nude crotch shots.



According to Pro Football Talk, Sterger’s last contact with Favre came on the last day of the Jets’ 2008 season, or December 28, 2008.

The NFL has continued to put off its decision on the Favre-Sterger scandal. Certainly, the league didn’t want to rain on Favre’s last hurrah (for now) in the NFL, but delaying until this date puts the ball in Sterger’s court and allows the league to make a decision with knowledge of the legal circumstances.

Also, by delaying it so long, the league may not have to punish Favre at all. He is unlikely to be recovered from his concussion before Sunday, when the Vikings play their final game of the year.

