6 Stocks Making Big Moves Today

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P are all up, with the Nasdaq leading the pack at +0.8%. Here are today’s major movers.



Losers:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Down 7.2% — After announcing a trading loss of more than $2 billion yesterday, the banks stock has plummeted quickly.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): Down 4.5% — Harley-Davidson’s retail sales were only up roughly 1-3% after posting a 29% increase in March. The announcement of the slower sales has caused investors to sell off this morning.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Down 3.7% —JP Morgan’s huge loss has hurt the rest of the banking sector, with Morgan Stanley getting hit worse than competitors as it is down almost 4% since today’s open.

Winners:

NVIDIA Corporation (NWSA): Up 8.5% — A big earnings announcement, which saw the chip maker report a first-quarter profit of 10 cents a share, has caused NVIDIA to be the big winner this morning.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Up 6.4% —A survey reported that “people aren’t more annoyed with the company than they were last year,” which is apparently great news for Netflix and has caused the stock to make a nice jump today.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Up 4.7% —Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded to outperform by Credit Suisse, which sparked investors to take the stock up nearly 5%.

