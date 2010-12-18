The Weekly Merry-Go-Round: NYT Loses Sorkin Nemesis, Newsbeast To Hire Absolutely Everyone

Photo: deguonis via Flickr

It’s been a big week in the media’s revolving job door department. Here The Wire provides you with a summup.



First, news came out that Newsbeast was hiring Pulitzer prize-winning fashion critic Robin Givhan, after she spent 15 years at the Washington Post.

Then, the Washington Post announced that Blake Gopnik had left the “Style” section for “a gig in New York.” What gig, you ask? Newsbeast!

And THEN, we learn from New York Magazine that Michelle Cottle, senior editor at The New Republic, is leaving after 10 years to work for… wait for it… Newsbeast!

While Tina Brown is slowly ensnaring all of Washington DC’s most celebrated editors into her web, what has HuffPo been up to? Just standing by and watching?

Not exactly. HuffPo has poached NY Times Sunday Business Editor Timothy L. O’Brien to become their new National Editor. Arianna Huffington, reportedly, is “thrilled.” Which is no doubt good news to Andrew Ross Sorkin who had his Sunday column booted to Tuesday to “safeguard” him against O’Brien who “chafed at Sorkin’s blown deadlines and erratic writing.”

Over in cable, the moves have been more or less expected. John Roberts is officially leaving American Morning to start a new position as a national CNN correspondent in Atlanta. Considering American Morning has been struggling in the ratings, this comes as a shock to no one.

At Fox News, Bret Baier has something to celebrate: he just signed a “multi-year” deal with Fox News — though they didn’t specify how many years. This announcement comes on the heels of last month’s ratings surprise when Baier topped both Glenn Beck and Sean Hannitty for total viewers in November,

