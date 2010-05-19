Today's Rally Is Melting Away, And Look Who's Blazing The Path To The Downside

Update: The market has recovered somewhat. Goldman Sachs hasn’t.
Original post: After early gains, the market is now mixed (actually, only the Dow is up, while the other major indices are in the red).
And look who’s leading the way down: Goldman Sachs (GS), which we’ve repeatedly highlighted for its notable weakness.
Guess they don’t actually control the market.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
