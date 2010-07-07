Today's Pullback May Mean Tomorrow Is Going To Be Green

Today started out strong, but markets crumbled towards the finish with stocks barely finishing in the green. That doesn’t mean that tomorrow is destined to be down, however.



According to Birinyi Associates, the market is up on average 1.89% after a day like today. The market has only gone down once in such a scenario, on May 21, 2009, according on Birinyi.

Take a look at their full guide to tomorrow, from Birinyi Associates:

