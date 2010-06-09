TODAY'S PUBLIC SERVICE: Help The Fashion Industry Find The Next Gisele Bündchen!

Photo: forums.thefashionspot.com

The New York Times revealed this morning that over half of Brazil’s models are found on the farms of Rio Grande do Sul–a place where German, Italian and Slavic heritage produce a never-ending supply of tall, blond, light-eyed girls.As as a result of this rich potential talent pool, talent scouts spend their waking hours driving from farm to farm looking for the next Gisele Bundchen.



Because, after all, it was in a small rural town like this that Gisele Bündchen herself was discovered in 1994. And she went on to become the top-earning model of all time!

It’s a tough life, driving from farm to farm and shooting pictures of storky farm girls. So, what say we help the fashion industry out by looking at a few pictures and narrowing the candidate pool? Check out the headshots and vote at the end.

Who should be the next Gisele Bundchen?>>

(Yes, some of these girls aren’t working on farms anymore. In fact, they’re already modelling. But they’re nowhere near Gisele status!).

