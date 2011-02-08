Today's Politics Headlines in 60 Seconds

Here’s what you need to know this morning:



1. President Hosni Mubarak is trying to project an air of normalcy as Egypt’s political uprising enters its third week. President Mubarek appears to believe he can outlast the opposition.

2. New Wikileaks cables show that Egypt’s VP Omar Suleiman was Israel’s top pick to succeed ageing President Mubarek. Suleiman’s close ties to Israel and the U.S. could be problematic as he continues talks with opposition groups over Egypt’s political future.

3. Political upheaval in Egypt could mean a strategic rethink of the military’s position toward Israel, Stratfor reports. Israel would be prudent to remember just how badly it needs peace with Egypt.

4. Meredith Whitney has been a lightening rod for criticism since she predicted serious trouble for municipal bonds. The New York Times profiles the beleaguered Wall Street analyst.

5. State budget crises across the country are forcing governors to make tough spending cuts, regardless of their party affiliation.

6. Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s $65.9 billion budget plan proposes massive cuts to spending and taxes. Big ticket items include an overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program and a major pension revamp.

7. Republicans remain divided on the issue of whether to introduce state bankruptcy legislation. Banking interests are opposed, as are major private equity firms that depend on public pension funds for investment dollars, so Washington insiders are betting the bill never makes it out of committee.

8. Senator Richard Lugar (R-IN) officially has a primary challenge from the Tea Party-backed Indiana State Treasurer Richard Mourdock. This is bad news for the GOP.

9. Former Rep. Charles Djou (R-HI) all but swore off politics. But a recent article written by Djou indicates he might be planning a 2012 Senate bid against Democratic incumbent Daniel Akaka.

10. By this time next year, the results of the Iowa caucuses will be in. But so far the three presumptive GOP presidential frontrunners have been noticeably absent from the Hawkeye State.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.