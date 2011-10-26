The Schedule: What To Watch For And When In Europe Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Eurozone craziness is probably going to dominate the news cycle today.Here are all the big meetings you have to keep track of:



– Right now, the German parliament is voting on plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility. A preliminary vote to do so passed yesterday by a wide margin, and we should hear about the results of today’s vote soon.

– At some point, Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi will send a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, and the European Central Bank about the steps Italy plans to take to tame its debt and encourage growth.

– 9: 45 AM EST: The head of the EU task force on Greece, Horst Reichenbach, will hold a press conference after meeting with George Provopoulos, Governor of the Bank of Greece.

– 11:15-11:45 AM EST: EU leaders arrive in Brussels for their highly anticipated summit.

– 12 PM-1PM EST: Leaders of all 27 EU states start for a working session on changes to the EFSF and Greek plan they agreed to in August. That will be followed by a meeting of the 17 leaders of eurozone countries.

– 1:15 PM EST: Officials have a working dinner.

– Who knows?: Big press conference by European Council President Herman van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

