Today's New York Post Cover Says It All

Thursday’s cover of the New York Post hits the big stories of the moment: The Obama administration’s announcing normalizing of relations with Cuba after decades of US policies aimed at isolating the island country, and Sony’s decision to pull “The Interview” after North Korea-linked hackers took down the company’s systems and took dozens of terabytes of information.

