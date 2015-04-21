Today's New York Post cover shows the Clintons playing in a pile of cash

The New York Post’s Tuesday cover found a rather creative way to address the latest controversy hitting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
The cover shows Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, playing in a pile of cash with the headline: “QUID PRO DOUGH.”
A new book by a conservative author accuses Clintons of trading State Department favours in exchange for lucrative speaking fees and contributions to the family foundation. In total, Bill Clinton has reportedly made over $US100 million in speaking fees and the foundation has been described as worth $US2 billion.
The Clinton campaign has dismissed the book, “Clinton Cash,” as a partisan and conspiratorial.
Here’s the cover:
