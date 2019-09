Just a heads up.



There should be some interesting hearings at the FCIC today.

Here’s the FCIC’s schedule for today. It doesn’t have exact times, but in the second session, we’ll hear from from former AIGFP chief Joe Cassano, and in the last session, we’ll hear from Goldman COO Gary Cohn.

Of course you can tune in here for highlights.

