Bernanke, Paul Ryan, And A Murderer's Row Of Talking Heads Are Discussing The Debt Ceiling Today

Try to pay attention to this at around 2:30 ET this afternoon. A real murderer’s row (including Bernanke) on the debt ceiling, the hot issue of the day. (via POLITICO’s Morning Money)



—————–

Please join us for a live webcast of our 2011 Annual Conference:

The Debt Ceiling, Fiscal Plans, and Market Jitters: Where Do We Go From Here?

Tuesday, June 14th

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The event will be live-tweeted (follow CRFB on Twitter: @BudgetHawks), and a live feed of all tweets as well as the live webcast will be available on our blog, The Bottom Line, on Tuesday.

This year, we are opening the roundtable conference to an invitation-only audience. The remarkable line-up at the roundtable includes:

OPENING REMARKS: Chairman Ben Bernanke, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System

The Honorable Paul Ryan, Chairman of the House Budget Committee

The Honorable Gene Sperling, Director of the National Economic Council

The Honorable Mark Warner, Senator from Virginia

The Honorable Mike Crapo, Senator from Idaho

The Honorable Alan Simpson, Former Senator from Wyoming and Co-chair of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform

The Honorable Jim Nussle, Former Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Former Chairman of the House Budget Committee

The Honorable Bill Frenzel, Former Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee

Bob Reischauer, Former Director of the Congressional Budget Office

The Honorable John Spratt, Former Chairman of the House Budget Committee

The Honorable Larry Lindsey, Former Director of the National Economic Council

Ruth Marcus, Opinion Writer for The Washington Post

Andy Stern, Former President of the Service Employees International Union

John Engler, President of Business Roundtable

David Brooks, Op-Ed Columnist for The New York Times

Maya MacGuineas, President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

MODERATOR: Steve Liesman, Senior Economics Reporter for CNBC

