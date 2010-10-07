TODAY'S MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Group Dating Site So Women Don't Have To Meet Strangers Alone

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?

The Idea: A dating website that sets you, and your friends, up for group dates. Search for groups of people with similar interests, identify them as a people you’d like to meet, and then start arranging a mass hang-out.

Whose Idea: Ignighter, the first and only group dating website.

Why we like it: It reminds of us high school, but in a good way. Doing things with friends is always more fun, and more safe.

Remember the Craigslist killer from last summer? Seriously scary stuff, especially for women. We think Ignighter is a good idea for socializing, safety, and possibly even romance. Apparently India thinks so too, since Ignighter is one of the top 100 websites there.

If you don’t hit it off with one person on the date, you can always check out their friends instead. The website also gives coupons for dating pocket money, and they’re working on Groupon-like discounts.

