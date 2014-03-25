Today's MH370 Search Has Been Called Off Because Of Bad Weather

Bad weather in the Southern Indian Ocean 2,500 kilometres south-west of Perth has seen a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet suspended today.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has halted the search for the missing plane with rough seas, gale force winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and low cloud setting in. Navy ship HMAS Success — which was in the area — is heading further south to wait for calmer conditions.

Officials are predicting waves of up to two metres and swell of up to four metres in the region today as well as low cloud cover at between 200 and 500 feet. AMSA said the weather conditions are a risk to air and sea search crews. The agency is expecting the situation to improve this evening and over the next few days.

Malaysia Airlines has contacted the families of the 239 people on board the jet, which inexplicably deviated from its expected flight path on 8 March, saying it was certain beyond a reasonable doubt it had crashed into the Indian Ocean.

