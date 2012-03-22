Today's Market Was Different...

Tonight’s Bedtime With BTIG note by Dan Greenhaus is titled: The Day is Coming?



It leds with an observation of how things have changed:

As one or two of BTIG’s traders noted after the close, today seemed like the first day in some time where equities showed some moderate strength only to fade very late in the day.

Separately, on the sentiment front, it really feels as though the giant reservoir of scepticism (towards the market) that’s existed since March 2009 is starting to drain, as ultra-bullish pronouncements become more normal.

