Today's Hugely Bullish Housing Datapoint

Photo: Wikimedia
Another housing green shoot?According to the Mortgage Banks Association, mortgage applications surged 23.1% in the week ending January 13. That compares to 4.5% in the week before.
This is a really bouncy number. Sometimes it goes down a lot, sometimes not.
But as we noted in late December, this number (which had been grinding downwards week after week) had stabilised, and now it’s growing. Definitely a positive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.