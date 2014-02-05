Today's Hometime Hoot: Greg Hunt's Spoonerism Backs Labor's Carbon Tax

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s new daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work. We post something quirky daily to hopefully give you a laugh and help clear your head from the day’s facts and figures.

Meanwhile, there’s a media officer in federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt’s office today who’s only plucking pheasants ’til the pheasant plucker comes after sending out a press release today, which made it look like Labor’s dreaded carbon tax is working.

A spoonerism slipped into his boss’ comments on the latest greenhouse gas emission figures, so he declared “the Carbon Tax is still inflicting plenty of gain, with no environmental pain.”

Wow. That’s big news.

Just a few minutes later, as the mirth spread amid journalists on social media, a corrected release appeared saying the tax was “still inflicting plenty of pain, with no environmental gain”.

Here’s the offending original. Mind you Ps and Qs until tomorrow.

