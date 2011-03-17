Today's Groupon In The U.K. Is An $80 iPad

Photo: Groupon

Groupon: It’s not just for Brazilian waxes anymore.Today’s Groupon in the U.K. is for a cheap Apple iPad, albeit last year’s model, and with a hefty T-Mobile subscription requirement attached to it.



For £49 (about $79) you can get a 32GB iPad 1 — again, this not the iPad 2, which goes on sale in the UK on March 25. T-Mobile says this is a £229 value, saving you £180.

The catch is that you have to sign up for a 2-year, £27-per-month data plan. That’s $1,040 worth of 3G access on a year-old iPad you’re getting yourself into. But if you were going to buy one anyway…

So far, 411 have been purchased, with 33 hours left in the promotion.

