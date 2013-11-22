Today's Dr Who Doodle Is Right Up There With Google's Best Timewasters

Dr Who turns 50 tomorrow, if there’s such thing as birthdays for Timelords.

The BBC has a big weekend planned, hauling David Tennant and Billie Piper back in for the much anticipated anniversary show, The Day of the Doctor, along with some Daleks.

The episode will be simulcast in 100 countries and will also pave the way for the introduction of the new Doctor, Peter Capaldi.

Until then, Whovians could do worse than pass a lot of time on Google’s new Doodle, which popped up on the home screen today:

It’s pretty straightforward – pick your favourite Doctor:

Start by hitting that lever:

Then dodge the Daleks, hit the other lever and return to the Tardis.

You then get a new level:

We haven’t been much further into the game, but you’d expect it to get pretty tricky from here on in.

So that’s our Friday out.

