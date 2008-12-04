Today's CNBC Drinking Game: "Bottoming Process"

Here’s the thing: If you just say the same thing as everyone else, you’ll never sound too stupid. That’s why market commentators herd around specific phrases to describe market action. The big one that you frequently hear is “capitulation”. Sometimes the talking heads latch onto really wackadoo phrases like how they’re “waiting to see the whites of the market’s eyes”.



Today’s take-a-shot-when-you-hear-it-phrase: “Bottoming process”. We’ve heard it a few times in the last hour and we seriously we have no idea what that means. There’s some scattered usage of it in the past, but it seems to have really taken hold in the past few months, per Google.

Anyway, thanks to our friends at TVEyes, here are the times it was used in just the last few hours:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.