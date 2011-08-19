Today's Bus Attack In Israel Was A Coordinated Multi-Stage Effort That's Still Going On

Photo: AP

Today’s attack near Eilat, Israel was performed by well-trained, well-provisioned forces who pulled off a well-coordinated assault complete with missiles and mortar fire from inside Egypt.According to HAARETZ.com, 26 people were injured in the first attacks that began at about 12 p.m. local time.



Drive-by shooters launched the assault, targeting bus 392 travelling from Be’er Sheva to Eilat, carrying Israeli servicemembers home for the weekend.

When Israeli forces rushed to the scene in response several explosive devices, planted in anticipation, were detonated alongside Israeli military vehicles.

At 12:30 p.m., Israeli troops were targeted by mortar fire from within Egypt and at 1:10 p.m. attackers launched an anti-tank missile at private vehicles killing six people.

Israeli forces caught one of the assailant’s vehicles, killing several armed men.

Then, during a press conference close to the site Thursday evening, two Israelis were critically wounded when gunfire erupted during defence Minister Ehud Barak’s speech.

Check out HAARETZ for comprehensive coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.