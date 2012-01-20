TODAY'S BIG QUESTION: Is Perry's Move A Game-Changer For Newt Gingrich?

Rick Perry is dropping out of the presidential race this morning and is expected to endorse Newt Gingrich, just days before the crucial South Carolina primary. Will it help Newt Gingrich?



The numbers say only a little.

But elections are also about momentum and enthusiasm, and Perry’s departure and endorsement could be be crucial for Gingrich.

Just glance at the polls and you’ll see that Newt Gingrich ate Rick Perry’s lunch a long time ago.

In mid-August of last year, Rick Perry was polling over 30 per cent in South Carolina. By December Perry was tanking and Newt Gingrich’s poll numbers were surging into the upper 20s, where he has remained. While Romney has remained steadily near the top Newt Gingrich has been the biggest beneficiary of both Rick Perry and Herman Cain’s collapse.

Perry has very little in the way of support now to release.

The latest Politico/Tarrance Group Polls show that he is in the low single digits.

Mitt Romney ……………………………………….. 31%

Newt Gingrich ………………………………………. 29%

Ron Paul ……………………………………………… 9%

Rick Santorum ………………………………………. 8%

Rick Perry ……………………………………………. 3%

UNSURE …………………………………………….. 20%

But three per cent could be the difference, and it creates another extremely positive news story for Gingrich just 26 hours before South Carolinians start to vote. It creates the impression of momentum and psychologically it allows voters to think they could participate in a surprise upset of the hitherto unstoppable Mitt Romney.

Perry may have already lost his supporters to Gingrich, but he had one thing left to give him: more positive attention in the days leading to the primary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.