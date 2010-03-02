Today's 20 Big Movers

Here’s a list of today’s biggest gainers and losers on the NYSE and NASDAQ – one could argue that Prudential PLC’s ticker (PUK) is quite appropriate for today.



NYSE: Gainers

1. USEC Inc. (USU): $5.26 / +20.64%

2. Dillard’s Inc. (DDS): $20.03 / +18.73%

3. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): $11.74 / +16.47%

4. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ): $6.07 / +16.06%

5. Doral Financial Corp. (DRL): $3.61 / +15.34%

NYSE: Losers

1. Mistras Group, Inc. (MG): $11.46 / -15.98%

2. Prudential PLC (PUK): $16.13 / -12.81%

3. CompX International Inc. (CIX): $8.20 / -11.73%

4. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI): $34.27 / -6.93%

5. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA): $8.62 / -6.81%



NASDAQ: Gainers

1. OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OSIP): $56.25 / +51.94%

2. Aerogrow International, Inc. (AERO): $0.20 / +42.86%

3. Appalachain Bancshares Inc. (APAB): $0.28 / +40.00%

4. ClearPoint Business Resources, Inc. (CPBR): $0.04 / 33.33%

5. Trubion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TRBN): $3.99 / +31.68%

NASDAQ: Losers

1. Rainer Pacific Financial Group Inc. (RPFG): $0.08 / -57.22%

2. Sun American Bancorp (SAMB): $0.05 / -35.71%

3. Regent Communications Inc. (RGCI): $0.12 / -33.33%

4. Glen Rose Petroleum Corp. (GLRP): $0.22 / -24.14%

5. Shanda Games Limited (GAME): $6.81 / -17.65%

