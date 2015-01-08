Today Would've Been Elvis Presley's 80th Birthday - Here Are Australia's Favourite Elvis Songs

Today would’ve been Elvis Presley’s 80th birthday and even though the king of rock and roll died in 1977 — 38 years ago — his music still lives on.
Music streaming site Spotify has released the top 10 most streamed Elvis tracks in Australia. You can listen to them here.
Here’s the list.
- Suspicious Minds
- Can’t Help Falling in Love
- Jailhouse Rock
- A Little Less Conversation
- Hound Dog
- In The Ghetto
- Blue Christmas
- Burning Love
- Always On My Mind
- Heartbreak Hotel
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.