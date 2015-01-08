Today Would've Been Elvis Presley's 80th Birthday - Here Are Australia's Favourite Elvis Songs

Alex Heber
Elvis Presley. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Today would’ve been Elvis Presley’s 80th birthday and even though the king of rock and roll died in 1977 — 38 years ago — his music still lives on.

Music streaming site Spotify has released the top 10 most streamed Elvis tracks in Australia. You can listen to them here.

Here’s the list.

  1. Suspicious Minds
  2. Can’t Help Falling in Love
  3. Jailhouse Rock
  4. A Little Less Conversation
  5. Hound Dog
  6. In The Ghetto
  7. Blue Christmas
  8. Burning Love
  9. Always On My Mind
  10. Heartbreak Hotel

