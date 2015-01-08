Today Would've Been Elvis Presley's 80th Birthday - Here Are Australia's Favourite Elvis Songs

Elvis Presley. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Today would’ve been Elvis Presley’s 80th birthday and even though the king of rock and roll died in 1977 — 38 years ago — his music still lives on.

Music streaming site Spotify has released the top 10 most streamed Elvis tracks in Australia. You can listen to them here.

Here’s the list.

Suspicious Minds Can’t Help Falling in Love Jailhouse Rock A Little Less Conversation Hound Dog In The Ghetto Blue Christmas Burning Love Always On My Mind Heartbreak Hotel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.