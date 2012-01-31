Today We Saw This Chart Literally Make People's Jaws Drop

We were just in the studios of GBTV (Glenn Beck’s online network) around a group of folks who were watching Glenn’s show, when he put up this chart from ZeroHedge of youth unemployment in Europe.



Jaws literally dropped around the room. The extent of how bad it is is not well known.

Photo: ZeroHedge

By the way, the salience of this issue was underscored today, when even Rupert Murdoch began tweeting about it.

UPDATE: Eurostat has just published fresh data on this. It keeps getting worse.

