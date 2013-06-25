Wayne Swan Accused Tony Abbott Of Missing A Stimulus Vote Because He Was Drunk

Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan fired up in Parliament today after shadow treasurer Joe Hockey asked if the multi-billion dollar federal deficit declared in his recent budget was proof the Labor government had terrible economic policies.

“No,” Swan said, before he then accused opposition leader Tony Abbott of being drunk and not turning up to parliament during a crucial vote on economic stimulus.

“He [Abbott] slept right through the critical vote, he was drunk,” Swan said.

The speaker made him withdraw the comment.

