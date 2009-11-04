Gold And Oil Soar While Market Ends Mixed

Today, Buffett bought railroads, and car companies posted sales for October. Shares of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation (BNI) closed at 97.00 up 27.5% after Buffett’s moves.

The indexes were up and down, with the NASDAQ closing up 8 points at 2057 and the S&P 500 closing up 2 points at 1045. The Dow a small loss of around 0.3%.

As for sectors, technology was mostly down or breakeven, discount stores like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) were down, consumer goods like Pepsi (PEP) and Proctor and Gamble (PG) also took hits. Energy got out relatively unscathed, with companies like Apache Corporation (APA), Devon (DVN), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) all closing up a few percentage points.



Gold also had a huge day, shooting up 35 points to $1,085. Oil gained slightly too, ending at $79.41, up $1.47.

