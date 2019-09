It was an ugly day, but it could have been much worse.



In the end, the Dow only fell 93.71, less than 1%. Other indices were down worse than 1%.

Today might even be considered a win for the bulls, given the slew of negative news out of late.

The 800-lb gorilla in the room: housing, is not anywhere near recovered, according to the latest data.

