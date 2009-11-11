The Dow Squeaks Out A Tiny Gain

The Dow ended on a positive note, up 20 points to close at 10,240, today.



The NASDAQ and S&P, however, had trouble keeping what little gains they had, with both indexes closing down a few points.

Crude oil ended down a half a per cent at $79.05 a barrel due in part to a rising U.S. dollar. Gold was able to eek out a dollar gain to trade at $1103 an ounce.

One sector getting hit pretty hard today was the financials, as most of the big names took a hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.